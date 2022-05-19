Skip to Content
Shaky Israeli coalition is jolted as another lawmaker quits

By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Another member of Israel’s parliament says she’s quitting the ruling coalition, leaving embattled Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in control of a crumbling minority government. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi’s announcement on Thursday further whittles away Bennett’s hold on Israel’s 120-seat parliament, reducing the coalition to 59 seats. Two other legislators from his own party have already bolted. Her departure further raises the possibility of new parliamentary elections, less than a year after the government took office. Bennett’s government remains in power but is now even more hamstrung in parliament and will likely struggle to function.

