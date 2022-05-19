‘Wagatha Christie’ libel lawyer says evidence was destroyed

LONDON (AP) — A high-profile libel court battle between two British soccer spouses has concluded, with one lawyer accusing the claimant, Rebekah Vardy, of deliberately destroying key evidence that allegedly showed she leaked her opponent’s private social media posts to tabloid reporters. Vardy, the wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, brought the defamation case against fellow soccer wife Coleen Rooney after an online spat between the two women spiralled. The falling-out grabbed national headlines in October 2019 when Rooney said she purposely posted fake stories on Instagram over several months to find out who was passing her private information to The Sun newspaper. The case is being closely watched in Britain and has been dubbed the “Wagatha Christie” trial.