Turkish police break up student LGBTQ event, arrest dozens

ISTANBUL (AP) — Police in Turkey have broken up an LGBTQ pride parade at one the country’s top public universities and detained all of the participants. Riot police entered Bogazici University on Friday and surrounded dozens of students who were waiving rainbow flags and calling for tolerance. They arrested the students one by one and led them onto police buses with their hands cuffed behind them. A small group tried to resist arrest. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conservative government has banned LGBTQ parades since 2015, citing security concerns and “public sensitivities.” Authorities have ordered the suspension of other LGBTQ events as well.