Daughter: Pakistani police arrested former rights minister

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Her daughter says Pakistan’s former human rights minister has been arrested over a decades-old land grabbing allegation and another former minister says she was politically targeted. Her daughter said in a tweet that Shireen Mazari, who served in the Cabinet-level position under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was detained by police near her Islamabad home. She says: “male police have beaten and taken my mother away and I have been told that anti corruption wing of Lahore has arrested her.” Footage on local Geo TV showed female police officers detaining Mazari. There was no immediate comment from Pakistani police.