Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

By MICHELLE LIU
Associated Press/Report for America

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A Defense Department-funded “resiliency review” finds Parris Island facing growing threats from climate change. The South Carolina military base has molded recruits into Marines for more than a century. Now experts say rising seas could put most of it under water during each day’s high tides in just 30 years. Military authorities say they can keep the base intact through small-scale changes, like raising roads and equipment during existing projects. Others advocate much more expensive solutions, spending millions on seawalls to avoid spending billions to repair hurricane damage. But to date there is no grand overhaul currently planned.

