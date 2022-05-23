Building collapse kills 5 people, injures many in south Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says that at least five people were killed when a 10-story commercial building that was still under construction collapsed in the southwestern city of Abadan. There are fears the casualty toll could be much higher as more than 80 people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble after the Metropol building toppled on Monday. The TV quoted local governor as telling the semiofficial ISNA news agency that there are 27 injured, some in critical condition. The report gave no reason for the collapse but the owner of the building and the owner and project manager of the construction company that built it have been arrested.