Former state AG due in court for alleged probation violation

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it is due in court Monday on an alleged probation violation. Kathleen Kane was charged with drunken driving in March following a crash in Scranton. The arrest prompted a Montgomery County judge to issue a bench warrant for Kane, who remains on probation from a 2016 conviction for perjury, obstruction and other counts. Kane served eight months in jail for leaking grand jury material to embarrass a rival prosecutor. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general.