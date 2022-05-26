Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will allow the entry of people on tours with fixed schedules and guides beginning June 10. Tourists from areas with low COVID-19 infection rates who have received three vaccine doses will be exempt from testing and quarantine after entry. Japan this week is hosting small experimental package tours from four countries, Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States. That experiment, which involves 50 people who received special visas, not tourist visas, is to end May 31.