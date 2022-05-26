Palestinian official: Israel killed Al Jazeera reporter

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Authority says its investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh proves that she was deliberately killed by Israeli forces. Israel is likely to reject the findings and biased and unfounded. Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera’s Arabic service, was shot in the head on May 11 during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.