UN official expresses concern on rights in Afghanistan

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan has expressed concern over the deterioration of rights in the country and called on the ruling Taliban to reverse new restrictions on women. Richard Bennet spoke to journalists on Thursday, at the end of an 11-day visit to Afghanistan, his first since being named last month to his post. He says the ruling Taliban have failed to acknowledge the magnitude and gravity of the abuses being committed, many of them in their name and their responsibility to address them and protect the entire population.