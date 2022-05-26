Wisconsin GOP leader isn’t ruling anyone out for key slot

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader, who will appoint a key member of the state’s bipartisan elections commission, says he is not “ruling anybody in or out” as he looks to quickly fill a vacancy in the battleground state before the next chair of the panel is chosen. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he intended to appoint someone before the commission’s meeting in two weeks where a new chair will be selected. The commission delayed a vote Wednesday after Vos’s current appointee abruptly announced he was resigning under pressure from Republicans who are angry because he believes Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden fair and square.