Tunisian court bans travel for Islamist party chief, others

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A court in Tunisia has issued a travel ban for 34 people, including the head of the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party. Prosecutors suspect them of being involved in an alleged parallel security service reportedly put in place after the 2011 Tunisian revolution. Ennahdha party chief Rachid Ghannouchi and 33 others have been targeted in an investigation into the alleged service, which has been blamed by some for the still-unsolved murders of two leftist militants in 2013. Ghannouchi said Saturday that the charges are politically motivated. Ghannouchi headed Tunisia’s parliament before it was dissolved in a controversial move last year by Tunisia’s president.