Mexico agrees to review US workers’ rights complaint

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it has agreed to review a labor complaint filed by the United States under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. The complaint filed earlier this month says workers’ rights to freely join a union have been violated at a Panasonic Automotive Systems factory in Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. Mexico’s Economy Department said Tuesday it will meet with the parties in the dispute to determine if there were any violations of labor codes. Activists say that even though employees at the plant voted in April to join an independent union, the company continues to work with the old union.