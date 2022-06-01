Israeli troops shoot, kill Palestinian woman in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a knife-wielding Palestinian woman was shot and killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said Wednesday that an assailant armed with a knife approached a soldier “conducting routine security activity” north of the West Bank city of Hebron and that soldiers opened fire. It said that no soldiers were hurt in the incident. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman died after she was shot in the chest near the Al Aroub refugee camp. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks.