California killing cited in Vegas-area bikers shooting case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A prosecutor says a shooting involving rival Hells Angels and Vagos motorcycle gang members on a Las Vegas-area freeway may have been retaliation for the killing of a man several weeks ago in Southern California. Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Danielle Pieper Chio raised the possible link Thursday during arraignment for three alleged Hells Angels members in the Memorial Day weekend shooting. Police say one is the Las Vegas chapter president and the other two are recruits. Police said six Vagos were wounded in the Sunday shooting on U.S. 95 in suburban Henderson. Pieper Chio said outside court that a seventh person who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds was a Hells Angels member.