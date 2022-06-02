Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:50 PM

Fugitive suspected of taking truck from five found dead

KTVZ

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — State prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver on May 12 may be driving the truck linked to the deaths of five people. In a statement late Thursday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says investigators were searching an area near Centerville, Texas, for Gonzalo Lopez when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to the home and found the bodies of two adults and three children. Gone was a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate DPV4520. Lopez was believed to be driving the truck and may be armed.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content