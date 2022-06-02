Fugitive suspected of taking truck from five found dead

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — State prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver on May 12 may be driving the truck linked to the deaths of five people. In a statement late Thursday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says investigators were searching an area near Centerville, Texas, for Gonzalo Lopez when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to the home and found the bodies of two adults and three children. Gone was a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate DPV4520. Lopez was believed to be driving the truck and may be armed.