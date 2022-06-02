Jennifer Kho named executive editor of Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Media has named Jennifer Kho to be the executive editor of the Chicago Sun-Times. Kho, the former managing editor of HuffPost and Guardian US, will be the first woman and the first person of color to lead the Sun-Times newsroom. She will start her new position Wednesday and relocate from Los Angeles in September. Leaders of Chicago Public Media, which owns the Sun-Times, described Kho on Thursday as a strategic editorial leader and digital innovator with a record of engaging audiences. Kho said she would prioritize data-based investigations and coverage of topics such as pollution, crime-reduction efforts, economics and social change.