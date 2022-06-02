Judge denies bond for rapper Young Thug in RICO case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge denied bond Thursday evening for rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang. News outlets report Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville handed down the ruling, saying he has significant concerns about the entertainer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, being a danger to the community. Williams has been in custody since his arrest last month.