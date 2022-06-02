Shanghai’s landmark park revived as COVID restrictions ease

By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA

Associated Press

SHANGHAI (AP) — Shanghai’s landmark old city garden has sprung back to life as residents took advantage of the renewed sense of freedom following the easing of 2-month-old COVID-19 restrictions. Authorities in China’s largest city have dialed back some of the most intrusive measures that prompted rare public protests. Local Communist Party neighborhood committees however have continued to restrict how far and for how long residents can venture out. Travel between cities and even within districts is discouraged though not officially banned. Commercial outlets in Shanghai’s major business districts have gradually resumed work, opening their doors to customers who still need to show a negative test result.