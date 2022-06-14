Abortion amendment moving quickly in California legislature

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats are moving quickly to make sure abortions are a constitutional right in California. A proposed amendment to the California Constitution would explicitly ban the state from denying or interfering with abortions or contraceptives. The amendment cleared two legislative committees on Tuesday. Voters must approve the amendment before it becomes law. Lawmakers can put the amendment on the ballot this fall, but only if they vote to do it before the end of June. Opponents warn the amendment is so broad it would legalize late term abortions after a fetus has become viable.