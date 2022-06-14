Apple, MLS announce 10-year streaming partnership

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Apple and Major League Soccer have announced a 10-year partnership on a streaming service that will allow fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year. The details of the streaming service will be announced in the coming months. The deal is Apple’s second venture into streaming professional sports. In April, it began airing “Friday Night Baseball,” an exclusive weekly doubleheader of Major League Baseball games. MLS Commissioner Don Garber says Apple is not paying a rights fee but a minimum guarantee against revenues that will be generated with both selling subscriptions.