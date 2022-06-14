At second trial, ex-CIA employee defends himself in big leak

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer charged with causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history defended himself at the start of his trial, telling jurors he was falsely accused and the victim of a witch hunt. Just after a prosecutor in an opening statement Tuesday blamed 33-year-old Joshua Schulte for enabling Wikileaks to publish devastating secrets, Schulte said the evidence was riddled with reasonable doubt. He said he was singled out because he’d had disputes with management and the CIA needed to blame somebody for an embarrassing leak. At Schulte’s previous trial, a jury deadlocked on espionage charges.