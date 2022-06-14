Brazil court approves home grown cannabis for medical use

By DEBORA ALVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A top court in Brazil has authorized three patients to grow cannabis for medical treatment, a decision that is likely to be applied nationwide in similar cases. A five-judge panel of the country’s Superior Court of Justice unanimously agreed Tuesday that the three patients can grow cannabis and extract its oil to use for pain relief. Brazilian law currently limits the medical use of marijuana-derived products to imported goods only. Brazil’s health ministry did not comment on the decision. The ministry has yet to regulate home cultivation of cannabis for medical use. Judge Rogério Schietti says the top court’s panel acted because the government has failed to take a scientific position on the issue.