California man pleads not guilty to kidnap, torture of woman

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of torturing, raping and disfiguring a woman who was held captive in his Southern California home for six months has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges. San Bernardino County prosecutors say Peter McGuire of Chino Hills entered pleas Monday to 10 charges including kidnapping, mayhem and sodomy by use of force. Authorities say the 22-year-old woman was spotted at a park near the Chino Hills home last Thursday and told deputies she’d managed to escape just minutes earlier. The Sheriff’s Department says she “had visible injuries consistent with the allegation made.” McGuire was located Saturday morning at a home in neighboring Orange County and surrendered after an hours-long standoff.