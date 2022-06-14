Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and emotional, do-everything teammate Draymond Green began Golden State’s climb nearly a decade ago, they were still relatively young and each establishing themselves in their careers. At far different stages of their respective basketball journeys and lives now all these years later, they are again closing in on another championship together as the cornerstones of what many consider a Warriors dynasty they helped make. Their first chance to clinch the title comes Thursday night in Boston, where the Warriors take a 3-2 NBA Finals lead into Game 6 against the Celtics.