Judge to decide trial for Confederate flag-toting dad, son

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors have urged a federal judge to convict a Confederate flag-toting man and his son of storming the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden didn’t immediately issue a verdict Tuesday after hearing attorneys’ closing arguments in the bench trial of Delaware residents Kevin Seefried and his adult son, Hunter. The judge told them to return to court on Wednesday afternoon. Kevin Seefried carried a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and his son entered the building through a broken window. Their lawyers said they never intended to disrupt the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.