Men, women split on equity gains since Title IX, poll shows

By COLLIN BINKLEY

Associated Press

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a new poll finds Americans are split on how much progress has come from the landmark women’s rights law. The AP-NORC/National Women’s History Museum poll found men were far more likely to see great progress toward gender equality, with 61% holding that view. Just 37% of women said the same, with 50% seeing only some progress. Republicans are also more likely to see a great deal or a lot of progress compared to Democrats.