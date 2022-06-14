Skip to Content
Officials: Man dies in custody after shots fired into home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man has died after being taken into custody after reports of shots fired into a home. The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found shell casings outside a home early Monday. Police say 32-year-old man Jovontay Avery Williams, was taken into custody nearby. Although police did not give a cause of death or describe possible injuries, they said Williams was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition where he died. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death, and police said an internal affairs investigation will review the actions of the officers.

