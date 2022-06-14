Russia bans UK journalists, defense officials from entering

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has banned dozens of British media and defense figures from entering the country. The Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday described the ban on 29 journalists and commentators as a response to what it alleged was the British media’s skewed portrayal of Moscow and its actions in Ukraine. The ministry claimed that “British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and the Donbas.” Senior editors and correspondents for prominent media outlets, such as the BBC and the Times and Guardian newspapers, were featured on the list. Also included in the ban were 20 figures linked to the UK’s defense establishment and industry.