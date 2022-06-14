Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro visits Qatar on Mideast tour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has traveled to the energy-rich nation of Qatar as part of a Mideast tour. Maduro was met Tuesday at Doha International Airport by Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, and others. That’s according to the state-run Qatar News Agency. Maduro is traveling with his wife, Cilia Flores, and other Venezuelan officials on the trip. Maduro is scheduled to meet with the country’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Wednesday. Qatar is a major natural gas supplier and the host of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.