WNBA star Griner’s Russia detention extended for third time

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time, Russian state-run media has reported. The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated. The 31-year-old WNBA center was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed in February to have found cannabis products in her luggage. Her supporters have expressed concern that Moscow will use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over its war in Ukraine.