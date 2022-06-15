Brazil’s police take suspect to area of search for 2 missing

By FABIANNO MAISONNAVE and EDMAR BASTOS

Associated Press

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s police are taking a suspect out on the river toward an area where teams are searching for British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. The two disappeared on June 5. The person being led by police was wearing a hood. Brazil’s federal police said Tuesday that they’d arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearances. The 41-year-old fisherman is a brother of the man so far considered the main suspect. The two men are being held in the same jail. It wasn’t clear which of them was being led by police on the boat.