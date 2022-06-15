Bulgarian opposition calls for no-confidence vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s centrist coalition government will face a no-confidence vote brought by the main opposition party. It will be the first such vote since the government took power at the end of last year. The GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is accusing the government of missteps in the areas of public finance and economic policy that have led to a galloping inflation. Party floor leader Desislava Atanasova said Wednesday that GERB plans to seek support for the motion from all other political groups in parliament. Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index recorded 15.6% inflation in May according to the national statistical institute. That’s the highest year-on-year increase in consumer prices since 2008.