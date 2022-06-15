California debates listing western Joshua tree as threatened

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are weighing whether to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species, which would make it harder to remove the trees for housing and energy projects. The California Fish & Game Commission is expected to vote Thursday. The Center for Biological Diversity says the tree, known for its spiky leaves, is at risk from warming temperatures, worsening droughts and wildfires due to climate change. But the California Department of Fish & Wildlife says the tree is still abundant and widespread and doesn’t need to be designated as threatened.