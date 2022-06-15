California debates listing western Joshua tree as threatened

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are weighing whether to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened species. It’s a designation that would make it harder to remove the trees for housing, solar or other development projects. The California Fish & Game Commission is taking public comment Wednesday and a vote is expected to follow. The Center for Biological Diversity says the tree, known for its spiky leaves, is at risk from warming temperatures, worsening droughts and wildfires due to climate change. But the California Department of Fish & Wildlife say the tree is still abundant and widespread and doesn’t require a designation as threatened.