Chinese destroyer on long-distance exercises in Sea of Japan

BEIJING (AP) — One of China’s largest and most capable combat ships is conducting long-distance exercises in the Sea of Japan in a display of China’s increasing naval reach. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times said Thursday the mission was the first for the Type 055 destroyer Lhasa since its commissioning last year. China’s navy has been building ships at a furious pace and has the largest naval force by number of hulls. Those ships have been growing in sophistication as well, with the Type 055 featuring a stealthy design and multiple types of missiles. The U.S. military sees the Type 055 partly as a carrier escort. China operates two aircraft carriers with the launch of a third believed to be imminent.