Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for Bill Cosby told jurors they need to look past years of public accusations against him and consider only the evidence presented by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16. Lawyer Jennifer Bonjean told the jury during closing arguments at a California civil trial Wednesday that Judy Huth and her attorneys had not come close to proving their case against Cosby. Huth’s attorneys say Cosby must be held accountable for his sexual abuse. Cosby, who is not attending the trial, has repeatedly denied any sexual activity with Huth.