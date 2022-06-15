Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s Supreme Court is allowing customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury. The court on Wednesday refused to review a March appeals court ruling that said the online retail giant violated the state’s Proposition 65 toxic warnings law. A lawsuit argued that Amazon allowed the sale of third-party skin-lightening creams that contained dangerous and toxic levels of mercury. Amazon didn’t immediately comment on Wednesday’s decision.