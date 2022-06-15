DNA retest concludes acquitted man likely committed murder

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor says new DNA testing shows that a man acquitted at retrial of murdering a woman more than 30 years ago almost certainly committed the crime. Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor said Wednesday that new DNA testing links 58-year-old Robert Hayes to the 1990 rape and strangulation of 32-year-old Pamela Albertson. She worked with Hayes at a horse track. Hayes was originally convicted and sentenced to death for her killing, but the state Supreme Court threw out that conviction. He was acquitted at a 1997 retrial. He is serving manslaughter sentence in New York for the 1987 killing of a woman there.