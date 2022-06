By MICHAEL CANTU

Edmunds

The 2022 Audi A3 has been completely redesigned with new tech, updated styling and improved fuel efficiency. But can it outperform the sophisticated and highly rated Volvo S60? Each one is its brand’s entry-level offering loaded with lots of value. Will Swedish styling and comfort win over Audi’s sharp lines and German engineering? Edmunds compares both small luxury sedans to find out.