Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 81-year-old Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms. That’s all according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday. Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive using a rapid antigen test. He will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.