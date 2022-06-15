Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials say a fire tore through four row homes, sending three people to a hospital. Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams says the blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University. She says four homes were on fire and three people were taken to a hospital. A 74-year-old man was in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were in critical condition. Adams says the fire is under investigation.