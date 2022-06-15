Haiti mourns 11 women from fatal voyage near Puerto Rico

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Eleven Haitian women have been buried in Puerto Rico a month after the overloaded boat they were in capsized near the U.S. territory. They were teenagers, mothers, students, university graduates, all aboard one of the deadliest voyages in recent months: the boat was carrying an estimated 60 to 75 migrants, of which eleven were found dead, at least a dozen still missing and 38 rescued. Those mourning held aloft their phones on Wednesday as they live streamed the Mass and burials on social media for families back in Haiti who couldn’t afford to fly to Puerto Rico and for Haitian migrants living illegally in the U.S. mainland who feared being arrested but longed to say goodbye.