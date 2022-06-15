In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets an encore

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

KOZANI, Greece (AP) — Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Greece set an ambitious timeline to end decades of reliance on lignite ‒ low-quality coal ‒ but has paused that program in response to a huge rise in natural gas prices. European policymakers, and many experts, argue that coal’s return will be short lived, acting only as a backstop until renewable capacity is increased and new power infrastructure and grid connectivity is expanded.