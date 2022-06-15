Japan PM’s cautious course sets up potential long-term rule

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, despite an underwhelming start eight months ago, is enjoying surprising popularity by playing it safe as the public’s worries about the coronavirus and global conflicts ease. He has achieved few policy goals, but has also carefully stayed out of trouble, prompting many voters to see him as the stable leader Japan needs. With support ratings above 60%, a strong victory for his governing coalition in July elections is almost certain, setting up the likelihood of a stable rule without another election that could drive him from power for up to three years.