Justices dismiss Trump-era immigration case, in a Biden win

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it was wrong to wade into a dispute involving a Trump-era immigration rule that the Biden administration has abandoned, so the justices have decided to dismiss the case. The court had said it would answer the question of whether Republican-led states, headed by Arizona, could pick up the legal defense of the Trump-era “public charge” rule that denied green cards to immigrants who use food stamps or other public benefits. The justices heard arguments February and appeared on track to decide it. But in an unsigned order, the court says it’s dismissing the case. That leaves in place a lower court ruling in favor of the Biden administration that the states couldn’t intervene.