Qualcomm wins antitrust case against EU commission

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court has invalidated a decision by the bloc’s executive arm to fine technology company Qualcomm more than $1 billion in an antitrust case. In overruling the European Commission, the Luxembourg-based General Court cited “a number of procedural irregularities” that affected the American company’s defense rights. The court on Wednesday also rejected the commission’s “analysis of the conduct alleged against Qualcomm.” European regulators fined Qualcomm $1.23 billion in 2018 after concluding the chip and software maker bribed Apple to exclusively use its products in iPhones and iPads, thereby stifling competition.