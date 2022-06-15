Resolution apologizing for Boston’s role in slavery approved

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s city council has approved a resolution apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution approved unanimously Wednesday is non-binding and does not commit the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms. Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who proposed the resolution, said it is the necessary first step in acknowledging the harms caused by slavery. Earlier this year, another councilor proposed creating a city commission to weigh paying reparations and making other forms of atonement for Boston’s legacy of slavery and inequality. That proposal is currently pending.