Russian man on trial for allegedly planning to kill Chechen

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian man has gone on trial in Germany on charges that he planned to kill a Chechen dissident. Valid D., whose last name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, is alleged to have accepted an order from a cousin of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov to kill an opposition member living in exile in Germany. The German news agency dpa reported that the defendant refused to testify Wednesday before the Munich Higher Regional Court. He is said to have been tasked with the murder of the brother of a well-known opponent of Kadyrov who was also living in exile. The designated victim was living in Bavaria. The Russian man was arrested before the killing could take place.