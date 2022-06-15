Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:50 AM

Ruth Ozeki’s ‘Book of Form and Emptiness’ wins Women’s Prize

KTVZ

LONDON (AP) — American-Canadian writer Ruth Ozeki has won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction for her novel called “The Book of Form and Emptiness.” Ozeki was awarded the 30,000 pound ($36,000) prize on Wednesday at a ceremony in London. The playful, philosophical novel is about a bereaved boy’s relationship with books and the objects in his house — all of which speak to him. Ozeki is also a filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest, and her book explores the complex relationship between people and their possessions. The Women’s Prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world. Previous winners include Zadie Smith, Tayari Jones and Maggie O’Farrell. Last year’s winner was Susanna Clarke for her literary fantasy “Piranesi.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content